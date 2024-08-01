How Many South Dakota Schools Have A 4-Day School Week

August is the month that South Dakota students return to school. For some, it will be an adjustment to getting up early for class five days a week. For others, only 4 days a week. Who doesn't like a 3-day weekend?

Of the 148 South Dakota School Districts, 38 have a 4-day school week schedule.

The required number of school days in a calendar year continues to vary in the United States. The average requirement is 180 school days. In South Dakota, the school year consists of a 160 class day schedule. In Illinois and North Carolina, there are 185 required school days.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota School Districts can choose between a four-day school week or five days. Typically the schools who choose the shorter week have a longer instructional day.

"Schools practicing this schedule typically hold classes 45-60 minutes longer each day."

The Minnesota school year is 165 days. Iowa stretches the school year out to 180 days.

The Mitchell Republic published an article earlier this year about South Dakota Schools that have adopted the shorter week. For some districts, the biggest reason for the four-day switch was as a cost-saving measure.

Other factors that play into the four-day week include one day less of the school menu, school buses, and traveling for athletics.

What About Sioux Falls Schools

There are currently no Sioux Falls Schools that have a four-day schedule.