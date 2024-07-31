South Dakota State LB Bock Named to Buchanan Award Watchlist

Adam Bock has been a key figure on the South Dakota State Jackrabbit defense since bursting onto the scene in 2019 and is now garnering some major recognition once again ahead of the season.

Bock, a Senior from Solon, Iowa, was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award back in 2021.

After a couple of injury-impacted seasons, Bock is once again back on the preseason watch list for the award.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State linebacker Adam Bock was one of 30 players named Wednesday to the official watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. The 2024 season marks the 30th anniversary of the Buck Buchanan Award, which will be presented by Stats Perform Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas.

Bock and the Jackrabbit defense are coming off yet another stellar season in an unblemished FCS title campaign.

Despite missing time with injury a season ago, Bock still recorded 65 total tackles in 10 games, and also had 2 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As a team, the Jackrabbits allowed just 9.3 points per game, while the offense put up over 37 points per contest.

Just one day prior, reigning Walter Payton Award winner and Jackrabbit Quarterback Mark Gronowski was named to the Payton Award watch list.

Gronowski, Bock, and the Jackrabbits' quest for a three-peat begins officially on Saturday, August 31st when they make the trek down to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kickoff is at 1:00 and the game can be seen on ESPN+ and listened to on the Jackrabbit Sports Network from Learfield.

The home opener for the Jacks is the following week, when the team plays host to Incarnate Word in Brookings, a 6:00 kickoff time on Saturday, September 7th.

For all things Jackrabbit football, visit the official site here.

Sources: Go Jacks FB

The 1990 South Dakota State University Hobo Day Riots