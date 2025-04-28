South Dakota State Alums Beanum, Johnson Land with NFL Teams

There are years when a few area college athletes hear their names called on draft day, and others when many of the pro opportunities may come via undrafted free agency.

The latter is the case this year for a pair of South Dakota State Jackrabbits who have signed UDFA contracts with NFL teams.

Dalys Beanum and Amar Johnson both will get a pro shot this coming Summer, agreeing to join NFL teams in the next step of their respective football journeys.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the official Midco Sports post confirming the news:

Beanum will join the New Orleans Saints, who last year signed Jackrabbit alum Isaiah Stalbird as a UDFA and he ultimately made the 53-man roster. Beanum already appears as the third string left cornerback on the Saints roster projections. The cornerback finished with 46 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception last season in Brookings.

Running Back Amar Johnson, who finished last year as the Jackrabbits leading rusher, will reportedly sign a UDFA deal with the Green Bay Packers. Johnson will aim to catch on with a deep running back room that includes Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson.

Last season, Johnson totaled 1,222 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Johnson was also second on the team with 30 receptions for 233 yards.

Congratulations to the pair of Jackrabbits (so far) to earn an undrafted free agent opportunity in the NFL!

Sources: OurLads.com, Midco Sports on Twitter and GoJacks.com - Stats

SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes Drafted in the Last Decade Gallery Credit: Bert Remien