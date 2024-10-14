South Dakota State Remains #1 Ahead of Dakota Marker Matchup

Not a whole lot changed this week for the Dakota-based FCS schools, as all four programs remained in the top 10 in their previous positions.

This Saturday marks the Dakota Marker rivalry tilt between North Dakota State and South Dakota State from Fargo, and it will be a #1 vs. #2 matchup.

Here are the latest rankings for the week in FCS football:

Get our free mobile app

Dropped Out: Sacramento St. (20), Weber St. (23)

Others Receiving Votes: Stony Brook, 36; Duquesne, 35; Chattanooga, 30; East Tennessee St., 28; UT Martin, 22; McNeese, 17; Monmouth (N.J.), 11; Sacramento St., 11; Western Carolina, 11; Drake, 8; Columbia, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 5; Tennessee St., 5; Weber St., 4; Butler, 2; Northern Arizona, 2; Georgetown (D.C.), 1; Indiana St., 1; Lafayette, 1; Lamar, 1.

NDSU plays host to the Jackrabbits on Saturday at 7:00, a game that will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

As for USD, they remain #4 in the rankings with a road matchup at Youngstown State this weekend, and will await a matchup with South Dakota State a week from Saturday in Brookings.

Source: AFCA Polls