South Dakota State Falls to Bueckers and UConn, Finishes 30-4

The 10th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits faced off with 2-seed UConn in the second round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on Monday Night.

The Jackrabbits started out the game very strong, holding a 10-4 lead through just a few minutes of action.

The UConn Huskies would rally from there and never relinquish their hold on the game, leading 19-14 after one, and 43-28 at the halftime break.

Per GoJacks.com:

SDSU finishes the season with a 30-4 overall record, posting their third 30-win season in program history. In her final game as a Jackrabbit, Paige Meyer paced the team with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Freshman Katie Vasecka added seven points for SDSU, followed by Mesa Byom and Madison Mathiowetz with six apiece. UConn, the third-ranked team in the most recent AP Poll, got 34 points from Paige Bueckers in her final game at Gampel Pavilion. The National Player of the Year candidate went 14-of-21 from the floor, dished four assists and grabbed three rebounds. NOTES SDSU is 6-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament,

UConn takes a 1-0 lead in the all-time series.

Paige Meyer finishes her Jackrabbit career with 1,417 career points and 493 career points, which rank 16th and third, respectively, in program history.

Source: Go Jacks

