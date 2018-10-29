One week after falling five spots following a loss to Northern Iowa, South Dakota State is staying put in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.

The Jackrabbits are seventh for the second week in a row after a 38-28 win at then-number-11 Illinois State, last Saturday (October 27).

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has just three teams in the Top 25 this week, as Northern Iowa dropped out following a loss at Western Illinois.

North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one. Illinois State is down two spots to 13th after the loss to SDSU.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0

2. Kennesaw State 7-1

3. James Madison 6-2

4. Eastern Washington 6-2

5. Weber State 6-2

6. Elon 5-2

7. South Dakota State 5-2 8. Wofford 6-2

9. UC Davis 7-1

10. Jacksonville State 6-2

11. Colgate 7-0

12. McNeese 6-2

13. Illinois State 5-3

14. Princeton 7-0

15. Towson 6-2

16. Delaware 6-2

17. North Carolina A&T 6-2

18. Stony Brook 6-3

19. Central Arkansas 5-3

T-20. Dartmouth 7-0

T-20. Nicholls 5-3

22. Sam Houston State 5-3

23. East Tennessee State 7-2

24. Southeast Missouri State 6-2

25. North Dakota 5-3