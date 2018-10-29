South Dakota State Holds Steady in FCS Top 25 After Win at Illinois State

One week after falling five spots following a loss to Northern Iowa, South Dakota State is staying put in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.

The Jackrabbits are seventh for the second week in a row after a 38-28 win at then-number-11 Illinois State, last Saturday (October 27).

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has just three teams in the Top 25 this week, as Northern Iowa dropped out following a loss at Western Illinois.

North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one. Illinois State is down two spots to 13th after the loss to SDSU.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes) 

1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0
2. Kennesaw State 7-1
3. James Madison 6-2
4. Eastern Washington 6-2
5. Weber State 6-2
6. Elon 5-2
7. South Dakota State 5-2                                                                                                8. Wofford 6-2
9. UC Davis 7-1
10. Jacksonville State 6-2
11. Colgate 7-0
12. McNeese 6-2
13. Illinois State 5-3
14. Princeton 7-0
15. Towson 6-2
16. Delaware 6-2
17. North Carolina A&T 6-2
18. Stony Brook 6-3
19. Central Arkansas 5-3
T-20. Dartmouth 7-0
T-20. Nicholls 5-3
22. Sam Houston State 5-3
23. East Tennessee State 7-2
24. Southeast Missouri State 6-2
25. North Dakota 5-3

This week (November 3), #7 SDSU hosts Missouri State, while top-ranked North Dakota State hosts Youngstown State, and number-13 Illinois State is at Northern Iowa.

