South Dakota State’s Haleigh Timmer Enters Transfer Portal

In a shocking announcement on Thursday afternoon, South Dakota State Women's basketball standout Haleigh Timmer has entered the transfer portal.

Timmer returned to form and ascended to new statistical heights this past season with the Jacks following a missed campaign in 2023-24 with an injury.

Timmer started every game this season for the Jackrabbits, averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game, led the team in 3 pointers made and was among the leaders in most statistical categories.

The Jackrabbits recently concluded their season with a second-round tournament loss to UConn, and now Timmer appears to be moving on after four seasons (one missed due to injury) in Brookings:

Timmer was once again an All-Summit League honoree this season:

Haleigh Timmer , a redshirt junior, earned an honorable mention nod from the voters. She averaged 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per conference game. Timmer scored at least eight points in all but one game, shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from the free throw line in Summit action. She scored 22 points against Denver on February 27, her season high against a Division I opponent.

Just one other Jackrabbit thus far has entered the transfer portal according to On3, and that is Jenna Hopp. Here's the complete list for schools across the country.

