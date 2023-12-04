South Dakota State’s Gronowski Named Payton Award Finalist

The Walter Payton Award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

This season, we've had a lot of area players that have played well enough to earn consideration for the award, and now we have one confirmed finalist for this year's honor.

Mark Gronowski, who has guided South Dakota State to a historic unbeaten season thus far, is one of three finalists for the award.

Get our free mobile app

Gronowski and the Jackrabbits dominated Mercer 41-0 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs this past weekend, and now turn their sights to another opponent, Villanova, that comes to Brookings on Saturday.

The Junior Quarterback and two others are the finalists for this year's highest honor in FCS Football:

Gronowski is one of three players invited to the announcement of the 2023 Walter Payton Award, which honors the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football Quarterback Max Brosmer of New Hampshire and running back Jaden Shirden of Monmouth were also to attend the award presentation, which will be part of the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas.

It's a ways away from the presentation banquet, but it's an immense honor that is very well deserved for the Jackrabbit signal caller.

Gronowski has 24 touchdown passes this season against just 4 interceptions, and has also rushed for 7 scores.

For those wondering where Isaiah Davis ranked in the voting, the Jackrabbit running back finished 7th in the voting this season.

Gronowski and Davis lead the Jackrabbit offense into the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals against Villanova on Saturday, an 11:00 kickoff time. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Source: Valley-Football.org