South Dakota State QB Gronowski Transfer to Iowa ‘Inevitable’

There are certainly a lot of opinions out there these days on best places and landing spots for elite talent in the transfer portal across college football.

Mark Gronowski, who has spent his entire collegiate career thus far with the Jackrabbit program up in Brookings, is no stranger to the speculation.

Gronowski took a visit with the Iowa Hawkeye program this week, and one notable FCS analyst thinks it is a foregone conclusion that the veteran quarterback will sign with the Hawkeyes.

Craig Haley, who works with StatsPerform and The Analyst, has a strong feeling on the landing spot for one of the all-time FCS greats:

That would be a huge leap from Gronowski, but also a great landing spot on opportunity.

The Hawkeyes have been somewhat famous of late for inconsistency at the quarterback position, and Gronowski could provide quite the spark for the struggling offense in Iowa City.

Nothing is official (yet), but at least one notable personality seems to think Gronowski in black and gold is on the horizon in 2025.

