South Dakota State Running Back Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

The South Dakota State football team had an amazing 2021 which included a trip to the National Championship in the Spring season and made it all the way back to the FCS semi-finals in the fall.

Along with that success comes more opportunities for all involved and that includes guys getting looks at the next level.

Get our free mobile app

One of those players who shined in 2021 and will be getting an opportunity at the next level is running back Pierre Strong Jr.

The SDSU running back made his decision official on Monday, announcing he will be forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Over his illustrious career in Brookings, Strong Jr. tallied over 4,500 total yards rushing which puts him third all-time behind Zach Zenner and Josh Ranek.

SDSU hasn't had a running back drafted since the 1960's so it will be history if he can be drafted, but if he isn't I'm sure there will be a spot somewhere throughout the league for a great running back like Pierre Strong Jr.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster, and other news surrounding the SDSU athletic department, you can visit their website.

13 Times Sioux Falls Made it into a 'Jeopardy!' Question If the world was divided into Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune people, I would be down for Jeopardy! all the way. It's a lot more fun, it makes me feel smart because I can retain lots of trivia, and I am a horrible speller. So Wheel is out, no whammies.

Recently I discovered (I mean wasted a lot of time on) a website that is an archive of clues that have been on Jeopardy!.

While digging around the archive, I wanted to find out how often Sioux Falls came up in a question (Answer) on the show. Since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 13 times.

Source: j-archive.com