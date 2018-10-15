South Dakota State Still Second in FCS Top 25, South Dakota Drops Out

It's still a Missouri Valley logjam at the top of the FCS Football rankings.

Once again, North Dakota State and South Dakota State are one-two in the week seven STATS FCS Top 25, with the Bison receiving all 160 first-place votes.

The Jackrabbits are number-two for the second straight week after a 36-7 win over Youngstown State last Saturday (October 13).

South Dakota, on the heels of a 42-28 loss at home to Northern Iowa, drops out of the poll this week. The Coyotes are ninth among the teams also receiving votes this week.

UNI, on the strength of a road win against the then-24th ranked USD last week, enters the Top 25 at number-25.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has four teams in the Top 25 this week. Illinois State is up four spots to number-12.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes) 

  1. North Dakota State 6-0 (160)
  2. South Dakota State 4-1
  3. Kennesaw State 6-1
  4. James Madison 5-2
  5. Jacksonville State 5-1
  6. McNeese 5-1
  7. Weber State 4-2
  8. Illinois State 5-1
  9. Eastern Washington 5-2
  10. UC Davis 5-1
  11. Elon 4-2
  12. Wofford 4-2
  13. Towson 5-1
  14. Sam Houston State 4-2
  15. Central Arkansas 4-2
  16. Maine 4-2
  17. Colgate 6-0
  18. Stony Brook 5-2
  19. North Carolina A&T 5-2
  20. Nicholls 4-3
  21. East Tennessee State 6-1
  22. Rhode Island 4-2
  23. Princeton 5-0
  24. Delaware 4-2
  25. Northern Iowa 3-3

This week, SDSU plays at UNI in a battle of Top 25 teams, while USD travels to Youngstown State.

