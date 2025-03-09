South Dakota State Rolls into 4th Straight Summit WBB Title Game

At 3:00 on Sunday afternoon, a sea of blue will once again descend upon the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the Women's Summit League Tournament Championship.

The Jackrabbit Women have blitzed their way past their first two opponents in this year's tournament and are in the title game for the 4th consecutive season.

Per TheSummitLeague.com:

Top-seeded South Dakota State used a big second half to roll to an 84-55 victory over No. 5 seed North Dakota on Saturday and advance to the program's fourth straight Summit League Women's Basketball Championship game. The Jackrabbits' semifinal victory was the program's eighth in their last nine tries and all of those victories have been by double figures. The junior duo of Brooklyn Meyer and Haleigh Timmer each notched double-doubles to lead the Jacks to their 18th-straight win overall. Meyer finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Timmer added 14 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Seven of Meyer's glass work came on the offensive end as SDSU outrebound UND 54-26 and had 22 second-chance points.



The Jackrabbits will meet the 2nd-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon, a 3:00 CT start in Sioux Falls.

The two programs met twice during the regular season, both SDSU victories. The Jacks won in Tulsa on January 2nd in the Summit League opener 81-76, and won on their home floor in early February 89-71. SDSU had a massive advantage in rebounding in both games, including a 44-27 margin in the more recent contest.

