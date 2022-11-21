South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft Declares for NFL Draft

South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has long been on the radar of NFL teams as one of the premier players at his position in all of College Football.

On Monday morning, the Kraft sweepstakes have officially begun, as the talented pass catcher for the Jackrabbits announced that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.

Here is the official post from Kraft's twitter page:

Kraft will surely be one of, if not the most coveted Tight End in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This season, despite playing through injury, Kraft has 19 catches for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last year, Kraft placed himself firmly in the NFL spotlight with a breakthrough campaign that included 65 catches, 780 yards and 6 touchdown catches.

The SDSU Jackrabbit football team earned the #1 overall seed in this year's FCS playoffs, and will play the winner of Delaware and St. Francis on Saturday, December 3rd at home in Brookings.

Sources: GoJacks.com (Stats) and Tucker Kraft Twitter

Get our free mobile app