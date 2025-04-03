South Dakota State Transfer Haleigh Timmer Finds New Home

Haleigh Timmer was a standout for the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's hoops program on and off the court for four years.

Recently, she opted to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, and it didn't take her long to find a new basketball home.

Timmer announced on Wednesday Night that she intends to transfer to Oklahoma State to join the Cowgirl program.

Here's the official post:

Timmer started every game this season for the Jackrabbits, averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game, led the team in 3 pointers made and was among the leaders in most statistical categories.

Additionally, Timmer was honored once again by the Summit League as an honorable mention All-Conference pick.

The Cowgirls are coming off of a campaign that concluded with a loss to South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season with a mark of 25-7.

Sources: OKState.com and Haleigh Timmer on Twitter

