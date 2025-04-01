South Dakota State Transfer Oscar Cluff Lands in Big Ten

It was a very special single season for Oscar Cluff in Brookings as part of the South Dakota State Jackrabbit program.

The Australia native entered the transfer portal following the season, and has quickly found a new home in a premier conference in Men's hoops.

Cluff reportedly had visits scheduled with both Purdue and Iowa State this week, and news broke on Monday Night that Cluff has committed to join the Boilermakers for next season.

Those that watched even just one game of Jackrabbit Men's hoops this season know what Cluff brings to the floor.

The Center averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season, and was named to many conference honor lists, including first-team recognition and newcomer of the year in the Summit League.

Per SI.com:

Just a day after taking a visit to Purdue, former South Dakota State big man Oscar Cluff has announced his commitment. The 6-foot-11 center announced his commitment to the Boilermakers with a social media post Monday night. Cluff is the first player this offseason to announce his transfer to Purdue. The Boilers saw their season come to an end on Friday night, falling 62-60 to Houston in the Sweet 16. Cluff has one season of eligibility to use.

Here's the official social media post:

Sources: Oscar Cluff on Twitter and SI.com on MSN

