Learning the ropes in the transition from College Football to Pro takes time. SDSU standout and alum Tucker Kraft took just a few weeks to get up to speed at the next level and has drawn a ton of recent praise for his growth.

Kraft, who was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft, hails from Timber Lake, South Dakota, and has seen his role on the team increase each and every week.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Kraft's growth, and he offered up this in his recent presser:

"If you look through the course of the season, you could argue he's as improved as anybody. He's consistently making plays."

It's high praise for Kraft, who was forced into a starting role that he has since earned by an injury to starting Tight End Luke Musgrave.

In addition to the praise from the Head Coach, Kraft's play has drawn the attention of analysts as well. Here's a video from the Packers and Radio color analyst Larry McCarren breaking down his special rookie season:

Green Bay Packers on X: ".@TuckerKraft is making the most of his increased opportunities. 💪 Larry McCarren shows on Rock Report 🎥 #GoPackGo https://t.co/RtagDFv0UF" / X (twitter.com)

Kraft is fresh off of his best statistical performance of the season in the loss at New York. He finished with 4 catches for 64 yards, including a huge 43 yard gain that included a big broken tackle.

For the season, Kraft has 14 catches for 159 yards and a score, but the past 4 games have been a big area of growth, accounting for all but 11 of his yards this season.

Kraft's emergence has come at a key time for Green Bay, as the team has won 3 of their past 4 games and finds themselves currently as the #7 team in the NFC playoff race.

The Packers play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a 12:00 Noon kickoff in a crucial game for the playoff chances of both franchises.

Sources: Packers on Twitter

