South Dakota State WBB to Face Zags at Pentagon Nov. 20th

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits continue to ascend into the national spotlight after another dominant campaign a year ago.

Part of that year-over-year growth is playing tough non-conference games to sharpen their skills early and bolster their resume.

This past season, the Jackrabbits took on the likes of Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin, Creighton, and Duke in the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Get our free mobile app

The 2025-26 schedule is taking shape, including an announcement this week that should have Jackrabbit fans fired up.

According to a Sanford Sports release, the Jackrabbits will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Sanford Pentagon on November 20th here in Sioux Falls:

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs in women’s basketball at the Sanford Pentagon in a nonconference matchup on Nov. 20. The on-sale date for tickets will be announced later. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League Championship last season and received a No. 10 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. SDSU defeated No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 74-68, before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut in the second round. The Jackrabbits are 1-2 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon. “We are excited to return to the Pentagon next season. The Pentagon is a terrific facility, and the staff provides a first-class experience,” said South Dakota State Head Coach Aaron Johnston. “Gonzaga has a strong tradition of success and will be a great early-season test for the Jackrabbits.” Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference regular season title for the 20th time last season, finishing with a 24-11 record. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the WBIT Tournament, where they fell to eventual champion Minnesota. The Bulldogs are 1-1 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon. They defeated South Dakota 54-50 and lost to No. 1 South Carolina 79-72 during the 2-day 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. South Dakota State leads the all-time series 3-1. Their last meeting was on Dec. 17, 2023, an 83-58 victory by the No. 14 Bulldogs. This is the fifth NCAA Division I event at the Sanford Pentagon announced for the 2025-26 season. Iowa State plays Mississippi State in men’s basketball on Nov. 10. Nebraska will face Oklahoma in men’s basketball on Nov. 15. The Nebraska women’s basketball team will take on North Dakota State on Nov. 16, and South Dakota State will match up against Wyoming in men’s basketball on Dec. 15.

For the latest on the Jackrabbit Women's Basketball program, visit the official site below.

Sources: GoJacks and Sanford Sports