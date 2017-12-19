The South Dakota State men's basketball team is off to a 9-5 start to the 2017-18 season, and one of the reasons behind the Jackrabbits early season success is the play of first-year guard David Jenkins Jr., who is the team's second leading scorer, averaging 15 points a game.

Jenkins is coming off a week where he averaged 23 points a game, earning him National Freshman of the Week honors from both CBS Sports and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

His 31 points against Colorado broke SDSU's single-game scoring mark for a freshman. In that game, Jenkins hit on seven three-pointers.

The Tacoma, Washington native has made just two starts, but is already taking some of the scoring pressure off of forward Mike Daum, the pre-season Player of the Year in the Summit League.