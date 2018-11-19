South Dakota State is off to their usual hot start in women's basketball (3-1) and to the surprise of absolutely no one Macy Miller is leading the way.

The Jackrabbit senior guard is Summit League's Player of the Week for the tenth time in her career after helping SDSU to wins over number-three Central Michigan and Creighton last week.

Against Central Michigan, the Mitchell native scored 23 points on better than 56 percent shooting, grabbed five rebounds, dished off five assists, and had a pair of steals in the 80-71 victory.

Three nights later, Miller followed up that performance with 23 points on 60 percent shooting, to go with ten boards, three steals, two assists, and a blocked shot in a 74-48 win over Creighton.

Miller is now in the Top Ten on The Summit League career scoring list with 1,795 points. She needs 482 more to finish as the conference's all-time leading point producer.

This week, South Dakota State plays in the South Point Thanksgiving Showdown in Las Vegas Friday (November 23) and Saturday (November 24).

The Jackrabbits play #4 Baylor Friday at 9:30 PM and Buffalo Saturday at 7:00 PM.