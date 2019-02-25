South Dakota State is in the driver's seat to win at least a share of the Summit League regular season title and the man driving the bus has picked up yet another honor.

Jackrabbit senior Mike Daum is the Summit League Player of the Week for the eighth time this season, snapping a record he shared previously with former SDSU standout Nate Wolters. This is the 19th weekly honor of Daum's career.

In a pair of wins last week, the Kimball, Nebraska native averaged 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Thursday (February 21) against Purdue-Fort Wayne, Daum scored 38 points and pulled down 20 rebounds, becoming just the third NCAA Division I player to have multiple 30-point, 20-rebound games in the same season. In that game, Daum became the Summit League's all-time leading rebounder.

Saturday (February 24) against South Dakota, Daum became just the tenth player in NCAA history to top 3,000 points in a career when he poured in 25 points against the Coyotes. The basket that got him to 3,000 ended up being the game-winner in the final minute of play.

SDSU closes out the regular season against Western Illinois, Saturday (March 2) in Brookings. It will be Daum's final regular season home game at Friost Arena.