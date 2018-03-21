South Dakota State's Seth Gross, already the school's first national champion at the Division I level, is now the first Jackrabbit to capture Wrestler of the Year honors in the Big 12 Conference. The award is determined by a vote of the conference's head coaches.

Gross capped his junior season by winning the 133-pound title at last week's NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. He went 29-1 overall, and repeated as Big 12 champ, during a season that saw him ranked number-one at his weight class throughout year.

Of Gross' 29 wins, 12 were by pin and seven were by technical fall. The Apple Valley, Minnesota native has also been selected as one of four finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top collegiate wrestler.

Gross is a three-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American. His overall record at South Dakota State is 89-17.