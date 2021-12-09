South Dakota Students Send ‘Letters of Gratitude’

Every morning on The Bobby Bones Show we hear good news with the segment called, Tell Me Something Good. #tmsg. Just hearing those stories can you feel better. The other day I was thumbing through my Facebook feed and caught a post from Chad Johnson. Mr. Johnson is the JAG instructor at Lyman Schools in South Central South Dakota.

On the Facebook Post next to a stack of handwritten envelopes, Mr. Johnson wrote;

Often times we focus on what we don’t have, rather than the amazing things that we do have in our lives, we get so wrapped up in our own little world that we forget about the little miracles that happen every day. It’s very easy to forget to be grateful and we need to do some reflecting on the positive things in our lives. Today our students sent out some letters of gratitude that they wrote. These will make someone’s day!

I was impressed. I would venture to guess that if you put an envelope in front of most Junior High or High school students that they might 'at least have questions' on how to properly send written correspondence, in proper form.

The post from Johnson also got me wondering more about this JAG program at Lyman Schools. Mr. Johnson said;

I took the new position of JAG specialist in the Lyman School District. JAG Stands for Jobs For American Graduates. The JAG program has core competencies (like academic content standards) that are grouped into 6 core clusters: Career Development, Job Attainment, Job Survival, Leadership Development, Personal Skills, and Basic Skills. These competencies will be met through Project-based learning, daily lessons, community service, guest speakers, and field trips. This program is intended to give students the ability and confidence to take the lead personally, socially and aid them in being a leader, being professionals while teaching them to socially interact with the world around them.

With that in mind, the students took some time, gave it some thought, and put those notes of gratitude on paper. That makes it even more personal. Just reading someone's penmanship helps you 'feel' even more of what the author is feeling. Maybe the letter was sent to a parent or a pastor. Maybe they were penned for an elderly member of the community.

In communities around South Dakota and around the nation, hometown people do things, worthy of a shout-out. Some do, what they do, many times going unnoticed. The church organist, the retired guy who helps neighbors with moving snow. These letters of gratitude can make a day, week, or even a year for the recipient.

The JAG students at Lyman have done loads of good deeds around their hometowns. From putting protective coverings on the local golf course greens to helping straighten Christmas lights for an easier install.

Consider this an online pat on the back. To the Lyman students who wrote letters, I'm betting that you receive a return letter in the near future. When you get that letter, look at the writing closely. I'll bet you'll feel that 'gratitude' coming right back at you.

Here is a Christmas Challenge. Take 5 minutes. Write a quick note of gratitude to someone deserving. You'll feel great, just doing it. And the person who receives the letter will feel even better!

Lyman Schools are comprised of students from Vivian, Presho, Kennebec, and Lower Brule. I am proud of the work Mr. Johson and his JAG Students are doing. Keep it up! JD