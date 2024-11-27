South Dakota Pulls Stunner, Takes Down SDSU for Summit VB Title

The USD Coyotes were a gritty team throughout the regular season but had dropped both contests to rival South Dakota State.

The third time was indeed the charm on Tuesday for the Yotes, as they took down #1 seed and 1-loss SDSU to claim yet another Summit League Tournament title.

Yesterday's win marked the fifth time that the Coyote program has won the tournament, and the fifth time it happened in the last seven years.

It wasn't easy. USD got out to a tough start, dropping set one 25-20, before responding to win sets two and three 25-18, 25-19 respectively to put all of the pressure on the Jackrabbits.

SDSU responded well and pushed the match to a fifth set with a dominant 25-16 effort in the fourth.

In the final set, USD trailed early but went on a run to take an 8-4 advantage, on their way to a 15-10 final.

Per GoYotes.com:

South Dakota will now wait to find out who its next opponent during Sunday's Selection Show when the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship bracket will be announced. Sealock was the named the Summit League Tournament's MVP. Joining Sealock was Van Hook and Farris who were named to the All-Tournament Team.

It was a tournament of firsts for the Yotes, who became the first team in league history to win three games in three days and take home the title.

There is still a chance that a very impressive and deserving SDSU program could also be in the postseason field, but we will have to wait until Sunday's selection show to see whether or not the 27-2 Jackrabbits also get a ticket to the dance.

Source: GoYotes.com

