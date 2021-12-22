South Dakota T-Rex Tapped to Guide Santa’s Sleigh This Christmas
Sorry Rudolph, but you need to take a seat. Santa has found someone new to guide his sleigh this Christmas.
I know it seems unthinkable, but Jolly Old Saint Nick will have someone new in the pole position when it comes to the sleigh guiding job this Christmas. And given his choice, I am fairly confident Rudolph, and all the other reindeer are not gonna raise too much of a stink if they know what's good for them.
Dakota News Now is reporting that Mama T-Rex at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota in Brookings has a new gig for the holidays.
The T-Rex that many of us here in South Dakota are very familiar with is now on Santa's payroll for 2021 anyway.
The Big Guy is going to give Mama a chance to show off her stuff this Christmas. The gang up in the North Pole has created a special glowing red nose, much like the one on Rudolph, that has been professionally fitted for Mama the T-Rex.
As Dakota News Now reports, over the past few weeks, Mama has been taking a series of practice runs in the wide-open spaces in and around the Children's Museum in Brookings.
The crew at the museum in Brookings actually reached out to Santa recently and suggested that he consider giving Rudolph a much-needed break this Christmas and let Mama take the lead.
Santa thought it made perfect sense since it has long been suspected that dinosaurs are the ancestors of modern-day birds.
You'll be able to track the progress of Mama and Santa this Christmas Eve by keeping an eye on the Children's Museum of South Dakota's social media pages.
Source: Dakota News Now
