Get our free mobile app

Why do teachers in South Dakota and other states continue to battle for a decent salary? Reality Check - we're not alone.

South Dakota has fallen to 49th due to factors like inflation and minimal state aid increases, according to the National Education Association, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Yes, you can work in the largest or the second largest school district in the state and make slightly more money than smaller schools. Comparing Sioux Falls to Rapid City, not much different.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Canva Canva loading...

In Sioux Falls the average teacher salary is $76,947. What were teachers making in 2017? ($68,432)

The average teacher compensation of West River schools in Rapid City is $68,677 with roughly a meager $4,000 pay raise from five years ago.

How does South Dakota compare to other states nearby?

MINNESOTA

Canva Canva loading...

The average Public School Teacher salary in Minneapolis, MN is $61,442 as of December 27, 2023

IOWA

Canva Canva loading...

The average Public School Teacher salary in Iowa is $55,191

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in South Dakota. Gallery Credit: Stacker

10 Little-Known Facts About Minnesota