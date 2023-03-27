It may not be surprising but South Dakota high school students have a savvy rating when it comes to smarts. Better than Minnesota and Iowa.

The ACT test raises college awareness among students and gives them confidence in performing college-level coursework, and is the trusted leader in college and career readiness.

As Mike Tanner of Alpha Media reports, one Watertown, South Dakota high school senior stands out among his peers.

Provided by Mike Tanner Provided by Mike Tanner loading...

Jeremy Stout has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Only one-fourth of one percent (.25%) of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36. The test consists of English, math, reading, and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

The average South Dakota score for high school seniors is 21.7. Minnesota falls slightly behind at 21.3, and Iowa at 21.1.

Stout is an Eagle Scout with Troop 209 and plans to study physics at South Dakota State University with the goal of becoming a nuclear physicist.

ACT provides testing advice along with high school resources for students, parents, and professionals.

