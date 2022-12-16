South Dakota Transfer Carson Camp Finds New Home

Carson Camp was one of many area football players to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason.

The veteran signal caller now has a new home at the FCS level, as he announced today that he will join the Sacramento State football program this Fall.

Here is the official announcement from Camp's Twitter page:

Camp quarterbacked one of the biggest moments in recent Coyote football history, tossing the game winning hail mary to defeat South Dakota State during the 2021 season.

The 2022 campaign wasn't as kind to Camp, as he and team battled inconsistency to finish the season 3-8 overall.

Camp completed 56% of his passes this past season for 904 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Over his Coyote career, he finished with 4,123 yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and added 3 rushing scores.

He will now aim to finish his collegiate career at Sacramento State, a program that has been very much on the rise. The Hornets were a perfect 12-0 during the regular season, and finished 13-1 following a big upset loss to Incarnate Word last week by the ridiculous final score of 66-63.

The program has had three-straight winning seasons and have made the postseason in two of the past three campaigns.

Sources: Carson Camp Twitter, ESPN.com Stats, and GoYotes.com