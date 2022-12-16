South Dakota Transfer Carson Camp Finds New Home

South Dakota Transfer Carson Camp Finds New Home

USD Coyotes LOGO

Carson Camp was one of many area football players to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason.

The veteran signal caller now has a new home at the FCS level, as he announced today that he will join the Sacramento State football program this Fall.

Here is the official announcement from Camp's Twitter page:

Camp quarterbacked one of the biggest moments in recent Coyote football history, tossing the game winning hail mary to defeat South Dakota State during the 2021 season.

The 2022 campaign wasn't as kind to Camp, as he and team battled inconsistency to finish the season 3-8 overall.

Camp completed 56% of his passes this past season for 904 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Over his Coyote career, he finished with 4,123 yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and added 3 rushing scores.

He will now aim to finish his collegiate career at Sacramento State, a program that has been very much on the rise. The Hornets were a perfect 12-0 during the regular season, and finished 13-1 following a big upset loss to Incarnate Word last week by the ridiculous final score of 66-63.

The program has had three-straight winning seasons and have made the postseason in two of the past three campaigns.

Sources: Carson Camp TwitterESPN.com Stats, and GoYotes.com

Get our free mobile app

Worst Places to Live in South Dakota

A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.

Money Inc. made a list of the 20 worst cities and towns to live in all of South Dakota and no part of the state is left unmarked.

The list focused on a number of key factors, including crime rate, unemployment, low wages, and school funding.

So which city is the "worst" in South Dakota, according to the article? Read on:

 

Filed Under: Carson Camp, Coyotes, go yotes, hornets, Missouri Valley, MVFC, qb, quarterback, sac state, Sacramento State, SDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State, transfer, transfer portal, USD, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls