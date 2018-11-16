South Dakota Turkeys Heading to the White House for Pardons

There will be two South Dakota turkeys that wont end up on a Thanksgiving table this year as they are headed to Washington DC.

Two South Dakota turkeys are heading to the White House to be pardoned from becoming dinner this Thanksgiving.

The birds weigh about 40 pounds each and were chosen from a flock from a farm near Huron, SD.

According to the AP, there were 48 other turkeys who weren't so lucky and will be joining a Thanksgiving table near you this holiday.

Ruben Waldner is the farmer and according to the AP had this to say about the process of picking the two birds, "It took a little (time), because there were a lot of nice birds this year. I look at how they are feathered, their personality, how they look and how they act. That was the main criteria in choosing these fellows."

Jeff and Ruben as they are now called will hop into a SUV on Saturday and take the trip to the nations capital for the festivities.

They even get to stay at a 5 star hotel during the trip before the pardoning ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday in the Rose Garden at the White House with President Trump.