LOOK! South Dakotan Kid’s Top 7 Minnesota State Fair Picks

When you're a kid attending the state fair is a big deal. And, if you're a kid attending the Minnesota State Fair, everything is big!

Last year when he was six, we asked Bowen to give his rating on Six Minnesota State Fair foods. I thought he did an excellent job.

This year Bowen was up for the challenge again. While enjoying the fair with his dad Mike and Hannah, he brought us his Top 7 Minnesota State Fair Picks:

Hanna TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Haunted House - Was really cool. First haunted House and I wasn't even that scared.

Hanna TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Rides at the Kidway - This year I was tall enough to go on all the rides here. Loved the 'obstacle course'.

Hanna TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Goats - Pet the goats and we discovered all the different kinds.

Hannah TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Yarn Puppet - Marionette Yarn puppet demo. I played with the puppets! They've been selling these at the MN State Fair for over 30+ years. That's older than my Dad!

Hanna TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Alligator on a Stick - Favorite thing to eat on a stick!

Hanna TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Sweet Martha's Cookies - Was too full of other sweets to rank this higher. Hannah put away her share!

Hannah TSM Hannah TSM loading...

Arcade - Sadly didn't win anything. But, it was a blast!

