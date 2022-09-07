6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food

The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair.

For one local family, it was a day to take in all the food they could. Including some of the foods-on-a-stick.

6-year old Bowen and his Hartford, South Dakota family spent a day feasting at the fair and came away with some likes and some dislikes. Below is the review of each from Bowen and how it rated.

*Special thanks to Hannah, Mike, and 'Bowen"!

Blueberry Basil Lemonade from The Blue Barn - "Tastes like regular lemonade. Has little pieces of lemon in it. 8/10 really good! "

Breakfast Gnocchi from The Blue Barn - "Sauce is not my thing. Gnocchi is really good but, just have to give it a 3/10"

Minne Hot-Hot (smoked rib tips tossed in Nashville hot sauce) from RC's BBQ- "too spicy! The pickle was perfect. Sour, bread buttery and good." 4/10

Cotton Candy Float from German Root Beer - "Not too sweet. Pop doesn't quite go with it, everything else perfect." 20/10 double thumbs up.

Fried Olives - "I like the outside but the olives are yucky." 4/10

Bacon On A Stick from Big Fat Bacon - "I don't usually love sauce but this is really good." 9/10 (FYI-the 'sauce' was the bacon fat, LOL)

Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough On A Stick - "Didn't want to share. Double thumbs up until the cookie dough fell off the stick.

S'mores Funnel Cake - "20/10... perfect sweetness"

Apple Cider Freezie - "Oh my gosh this is soo good!!!" 11/10

Taffy - "It's super chewy but really good." 6/10

Sweet Martha's Cookies - No words just held up 10 fingers and ate 12 cookies with milk!

