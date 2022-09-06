5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall

Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall.

The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.

If you're a pumpkin lover, there are a ton of pumpkin-related things to choose from. Pumpkin spice, pumpkin lattes, pumpkin picking, pumpkin pie, pumpkin carving, the list can go on seemingly forever!

If you happen to be pumpkin obsessed, lucky for you South Dakota happens to be one of the most pumpkin-friendly states in the nation. We have several awesome pumpkin patches in and around the state.

This Fall if you and the fam are looking for some of the best pumpkin farms to visit, the gang at Minnetonkaorchards has identified these 5 as the Great Pumpkin Patches in all of South Dakota.

#5 Lil' Harvester's Pumpkin Patch

Located at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota in Rapid City, Lil' Harvester's Pumpkin Patch boasts a variety of fun things to do for the entire family. Ranging from pony rides to campfires to a huge produce market, and some of South Dakota's best pumpkin picking. Lil' Harvester's is also famous as the home of Big Max pumpkins that can grow to be as large as 50lbs!

#4 Big Stone Pumpkin Patch

Big Stone Pumpkin Patch located in Big Stone South Dakota is another pumpkin farm packed full of fun Fall activities. Your kids will absolutely love their corn maze, jumping pillow, climbing bales, barrel train rides, and other fun-filled family activities.

#3 Riverview Tree Farm

The Riverview Tree Farm is just a stone's throw away from Sioux Falls in Canton. And as the folks at Minnetonkaorchards say, a perfect one-stop destination for a number of fun Fall festivities. Riverview has some of the best pumpkin-picking in the entire state! They also feature a long list of fun Fall activities for the whole family to enjoy like their haunted trail, train rides, barn animals, and live music. While the little kids are roaming around Riverview's fun-filled farm, the bigger kids can enjoy a nice selection of craft beer and wine all sourced locally in and around South Dakota.

#2 Country Apple Orchards

You can't let autumn pass you by without visiting the Country Apple Orchards near Harrisburg. A long list of memorable activities awaits you like; pony rides, a corn maze, and a cool petting zoo for the kiddos. Adults, make sure to check out the Country Apple Beer Garden while you're there, for a variety of tasty craft beers and cider. Country Apple Orchards has been a pumpkin-picking staple here in the Sioux Empire since the early 1980s and is a perfect day-trip destination.

#1 'Mazing Acres

The name pretty much says it all, and once you get there, you'll understand why 'Mazing Acres tops Minnetonkaorchards best pumpkin patch list in South Dakota. Located in Yankton, 'Mazing Acres is loaded full of endless autumn activities. There's corn mazes, hayrides, a 150 ft mega slide, an intricate obstacle course and a relaxing barrel train that takes you through the extensive pumpkin-picking farm. No Fall season would be complete without visiting 'Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton.

There you have it, five of the best pumpkin patches to try in the state of South Dakota this Fall. Have fun!

I worked up quite the appetite putting this little pumpkin piece together. I think I'm gonna treat myself to one of my favorite pumpkin-related things, a big ole piece of pumpkin pie, with a side of cinnamon ice cream. That beats the heck out of a pumpkin latte any day in my book.

Source: Minnetonkaorchards.com

