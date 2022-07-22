Try 53 Ridiculous Greasy New Foods At The Iowa State Fair

There is no shortage of entertainment at state fairs. But let's be honest. It's all about the crazy and greasy food options to enjoy. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, you'll find your classic pizza and nachos. You'll also discover new creations you have never dreamed of eating.

If you're looking for alligator corn dogs, a chicken sandwich with a donut as the bun, and a baked potato filled with ribs and mac & cheese, then you have to go to this year's Iowa State Fair.

The Iowa State Fair is featuring 53 new foods. That is a lot of food to try! The food list from the Iowa State Fair shows that these foods can be "sweet, salty, savory, strange, tasty, on-a-stick, on a plate, and in a bowl." This is truly an incredible food list from the Iowa State Fair.

These are some of the new foods you can taste at this year's fair:

Mac N Cheese Party Tray

The Finisher (Finalist for the 2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food contest)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Wonder Bars

Spam Bacon and Egg Breakfast

Snake Bite Nachos

Elk Corn Dogs

Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle on a stick

Sweet Potato Tatar Tots

Fried Olives on a stick (Interesting!)

An article from We Are Iowa found tweets from the "Good Morning Iowa" team that highlights some of the new food coming to the Iowa State Fair. They even gave some of their thoughts of the savory new treats.

These new foods are seriously making me hungry! You can read more about the new food at the Iowa State Fair by clicking here.

