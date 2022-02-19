South Dakota’s Becky Hammon is Off to the Hall of Fame

We all know how exclusive the Hall of Fame is no matter the sport and we also realize how long of a journey it is to become one of the select few who is immortalized within their sport.

All of us from South Dakota have seen that path for Becky Hammon and how hard she has worked to become such a great player and coach.

That hard work has turned into All-Star appearances, individual honors, and even an Olympic medal for the South Dakota native.

Now, Becky Hammon can add another accolade to the list and this one might be the biggest.

It was announced this week that South Dakota native Becky Hammon will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Hammon grew up in the Black Hills and attended Rapid City Stevens high school where she was a basketball standout and eventually would go to Colorado State.

After an amazing career in college and the WNBA, Hammon turned her attention to coaching and became an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs until this season's end when she will take over as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

In addition to Hammon, DeLisha Milton-Jones, Penny Taylor, Debbie Antonelli, and a total of 8 inductees this year will get the Hall of Fame nod.

The 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame induction will take place in Knoxville, TN on June 11 at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, past inductions, and more news surrounding the latest announcement, you can visit their website.

