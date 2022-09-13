South Dakota’s Cochrane Promoted to Chiefs 53-Man Roster

Week 1 provided its share of ups and downs for NFL teams, and on Tuesday, one player with local ties received some big news regarding his immediate NFL future.

South Dakota Coyote Football alum Jack Cochrane, who went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, will be promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game.

The Chiefs play host to the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Here is the official tweet announcing the news from the Kansas City Chiefs on Twitter:

Cochrane, who is a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, played five years with the Coyotes in Vermillion.

Over the course of his career, the former Coyote compiled 327 tackles, 5 sacks, 6 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries.

Cochrane was a team captain over three different seasons as a Coyote, and was recognized as an All-American from several different media sources.

It's on to the next adventure now for Cochrane, who has officially been promoted to the Chiefs 53-man roster, and could very soon see the field for the historic franchise.

Sources: KC Chiefs Twitter and GoYotes