Special Offer on Minnesota Twins Tickets Begins Next Week

Now that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have worked out their differences and given fans America's Pasttime back, it's time to make plans for a trip to see the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins have announced that single-game tickets for the club’s 2022 regular-season home schedule will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 AM.

To welcome fans back to the ballpark, there will be no fees on any ticket purchase made in the first 48 hours.

The Twins are also introducing new daily ticket specials and in-ballpark, game-day activations while bringing back some traditional favorites.

“We’re thrilled to finally say the words we’ve been waiting for – ‘Twins Baseball is back!’ – and with all 162 games,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “On behalf of the entire organization, we cannot wait to open the Target Field gates wide and to welcome our fans and community, for Opening Day on April 7 and throughout a full, 81-game home schedule. Play ball!”

The Twins regular season now begins at home on Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's the 2022 Minnesota Twins schedule.

Major League Baseball has stated that a full 162-game schedule will be played, and the four series that were previously removed from the calendar will be rescheduled.

