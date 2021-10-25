St. Louis Cardinals Hire Super Young New Manager

The St. Louis Cardinals have found their new manager and they went to the fountain of youth in Major League Baseball terms to get their new guy.

The Cardinals have announced that they are hiring 35-year-old Oliver Marmol as their new skipper.

Marmol is very familiar with the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans as he has served as the team's bench coach the past two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Marmol originally in 2011 to be a hitting coach in the minor leagues and he has worked his way up the ranks to the Major Leagues.

He will become the youngest active manager in the sport at 35 years old and is younger than 8 players who played for the Cardinals last season.

This is a growing trend in Major League Baseball where you are seeing managers become younger and younger in the hopes of utilizing analytics and personal relationships more than valuing experience.

In some cases, it has worked and in others, it hasn't but it is clear there is a push for managers to be more progressive and younger than ever before.

The St. Louis Cardinals made the one-game playoff this season but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the organization subsequently fired then-manager Mike Shildt.

For more information on the St. Louis Cardinals, the new manager, their current roster, and their 2022 schedule, you can visit the team website.

