Steve-O made a name for himself on the MTV show, Jackass.

Now, Steve-O is also a stand-up comedian and author.

Get our free mobile app

His current tour is The Bucket List Tour and it is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on June 17th, 2022. Must be 18+ to attend.

The show is described as, "Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart. FOR ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY – this show contains graphic footage of Sexually Explicit Content, Nudity, Self-Inflicted Violence, & Drug Use."



Tickets are on sale now! Tickets range in price from general admission for $35 to VIP for $100. There are also meet and greet packages available.

Doors open at 5 pm with the show to start at 7 pm.

For tickets, click here.