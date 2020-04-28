Summit Food Fight Challenge to Replenish Food Pantries

The sports industry took a hit just like everything did due to COVID-19 and the coronavirus. But we are fighters who step up to any challenge. So with college sports snuffed out for the end of the year The Summit League isn't stopping there.

With the effects of Covid-19 come the shortages at food pantries within communities across The Summit League's membership. In a recent release, the league's members hold an annual #SummitFoodFight Challenge throughout the academic year to compete against each other to collect the most food and monetary donations. Unfortunately, with spring sports being canceled, the opportunity to hold second collections at campus sporting events was lost to some members.

In lieu of crowning an individual champion this year, The Summit League is issuing a year-end challenge to close out the campaign and is encouraging Summit League fans to help replenish the supplies at these food pantries across their communities through monetary donations.

The event is on now and donations will be taken through Saturday, May 9.

The Summit League along with each institution has a designated recipient waiting to receive these donations. Those wishing to donate can visit: YouGiveGoods.com/SummitLeagueFoodFight2019 and select their recipient on the list provided. Further instructions are located on the You Give Goods' site.