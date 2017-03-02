Summit League Announces 2016-17 League Awards

The Summit League revealed its league awards for the 2016-17 men and women's basketball season on Thursday.

South Dakota State's Mike Daum and Western Illinois' Emily Clemens took home Summit League Player of the Year honors. Daum and Clemens were selected in a vote between the league's coaches, sports information directors and media members.

Daum ranks second in NCAA Division I in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. Within Summit League play, that number improves to 27.8 PPG. Daum owns the highest scoring performance in NCAA Division I this season, a performance in which he scored 51 points.

Clemens led the Summit League in scoring with 19.2 points per game and in assists with 7.1 assists per game. Her 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio was also a league-best.

Coach of the Year honors belong to South Dakota's Craig Smith and Western Illinois' JD Gravina. Both coaches led their teams to regular season conference titles.

The remainder of Summit League awards for men and women's basketball can be found below.

Women's Basketball Summit League honors (David Brauer/Summit League)