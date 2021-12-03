Summit League Announces New Commissioner

The Summit League will welcome its sixth Commissioner its 40-year history next April. Josh Fenton comes from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) where he held the post of commissioner.

Fenton takes the reins on April 11, 2022, from Tom Doople, who retired in October after serving as commissioner for 16 years.

In the NCHC, Fenton was responsible for the general oversight of an upstart conference that has already produced 27 NCAA Tournament teams, 12 combined Frozen Four appearances, and four National Champions.

"I am humbled and incredibly grateful to The Summit League Presidents and Chancellors for this outstanding opportunity to lead a great group of institutions during a period of unprecedented change in collegiate sports," Fenton said. "With a committed membership and bold thinking, I believe the League is well-positioned to be an elite conference across the NCAA Division I landscape."

Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen will continue to serve as the interim commissioner until Fenton's start date in April.