Summit League Changes Rescheduling Rules, USD Lands New Date

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't going away anytime soon and sports leagues, as well as college basketball conferences, have had to adjust on the fly.

The Summit League has done a great job navigating the pandemic while allowing their student-athletes to compete.

The latest pivot by the league is to change the current policy on rescheduling games due to COVID-19 issues.

On Tuesday, the Summit League Joint Council voted unanimously Tuesday to alter its rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the men's and women's basketball seasons.

Since that policy has changed, the University of South Dakota men's basketball team is able to reschedule their game against UND and NDSU that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

USD will face off against UND in Grand Forks on Monday at 7 PM and will take on NDSU in Fargo on Jan 31 with game-time yet to be determined.

In addition to the USD rescheduling, the league also announced that the SDSU men's team will play their postponed game against UND on Jan 31.

The Summit League will now try to reschedule all games that are postponed and all previously canceled games in hopes of getting in as many as possible in this ever-changing landscape.

For more information on the Summit League, the teams in the conference as well as future games on the schedule, you can visit the league website.