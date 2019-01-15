Summit League Preview: South Dakota State Men at North Dakota

It'll be a bit of back to the future for South Dakota State this week when they head North.

The 188th meeting all-time between the Jackrabbits (14-6/4-1 Summit League) and North Dakota will the first time the two will be facing off as conference foes since 2004, as the Fighting Hawks (8-10/2-3 Summit League) are in their first year in the Summit League.

UND has lost five of seven but has been shooting the ball better lately, hitting 50 percent or better from the floor in each of their last two games.

Senior Conner Avants leads four players who score in double figures. The 6'7 forward has scored 20 points or more in three of his last four and is the most accurate shooter in the Summit (69%). Avants is also a presence on the defensive end with the fifth most blocked shots in the Summit.

Tipoff is 7:00 PM, Wednesday (January 16) in Grand Forks.

In the Summit League home opener against Denver last week, the Jackrabbits shot 53 percent and outscored the Pioneers 19-4 at the free throw line in a 78-66 win.

David Jenkins Jr. (21 points) and Skyler Flatten (20 points) led the SDSU scoring attack. Tevin King added a season-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Jackrabbits used a 16-2 first-half run and a 12-4 second-half run to win at home for the 27th time in the last 28 games.

The SDSU defense limited Denver to just 32 percent shooting in the second half.

Saturday (January 12) against Oral Roberts, Mike Daum was unstoppable on both ends of the floor in an 84-65 win.

The senior forward was 13-of-24 from the floor, finished with 37 points, and pulled down 18 rebounds.

Alex Arians dished out nine assists and Tevin King made eight steals.

The Jackrabbit defense held ORU to 2-of-15 from the floor to start the game and forced 19 turnovers on the afternoon.

I talked to South Dakota State associate head coach Eric Henderson about last week's games and the match-up with North Dakota: