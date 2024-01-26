Get our free mobile app

Move over One World Trade Center, the newest tallest building in America is about to leap to record heights.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown would claim status as the sixth tallest building in the world and the tallest building in the United States. And, it won't be built in New York.

If approved for construction AO Architects and real estate developer Matteson Capital will build the skyscraper in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.

As the mammoth project progresses it will reach 1,907 feet, encompass over 3 acres and over 2 million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown would fit right in with the lavish Las Vegas style architecture with a 480-room hotel, 1,907 luxurious residential living units, plus hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment.

According to AO Architects, the complex is designed to be the tallest building in the nation, spreading over 3 acres and over 2 million square feet.

Living in the Plains states the closest competitor you'll find of that height will be found in Minneapolis.

