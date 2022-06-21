Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Retiring, Again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is again calling it a career.

The 32-year-old Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday via social media.

Gronkowski had previously retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots due to injuries.

The 2010 second-round draft pick out of Arizona largely credits quarterback Tom Brady for setting the expectations for his career, and it was Brady who summoned him out of retirement in 2020 to play for the Bucs.

Gronkowski won four Super Bowls --- three with the Patriots (XLIX, LI, LIII) and one with the Buccaneers (LV) in 2020, a game in which he had two touchdowns, or "tuddies" as he liked to call them.

He leaves the game with the most career touchdowns by a tight end in postseason history (15) -- and the second-most at any position behind only receiver Jerry Rice (22). He also had the most 100-yard games by a tight end in NFL history and the most total TDs in a single season by a tight end in league history (18 in 2011).

Gronkowski's 92 total career touchdowns are 12th most in NFL history and third most at the tight end position behind Antonio Gates (116) and Tony Gonzalez (111). He was the only tight end in NFL history to post three seasons of 1,000 yards receiving and 10-plus touchdowns (2011, '14, '15).