TBT: Watch Cal Ripken Jr become the New Iron Man

There are moments in sports that none of forget and the night Cal Ripken Jr became the new Iron Man is one that I personally wont forget.

My mom let me stay up that night and watch the game and when it became an official game and they stopped it to honor Cal, I got chills at the time and still do today thinking about it.

I remember the stands being packed, the announcers being emotional and the run around the ballpark by Cal as he high fived all his adoring fans.

We will never see someone play that many games in a row in baseball and it is one of the few historic moments in sports that wont be duplicated.

For this week's Throwback Thursday, watch Cal Ripken Jr. become the new Iron Man as he played his 2,131st game in a row.