Tennessee Wins Its First Men’s College World Series Title

OMAHA, Neb. -- Coach Tony Vitello jumped into the stands to share a group hug with the legion of Tennessee fans who invaded Omaha. His players ran a lap around the warning track high-fiving them. Kavares Tears squatted in right field taking in the moment with a towel over his eyes.

Tennessee at long last won its first national championship in baseball.

Christian Moore hit a leadoff homer, Dylan Dreiling went deep for the third time in three games and Tennessee survived anxious moments late to take the title with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M on Monday night in Game 3 of the Men's College World Series finals.

The Volunteers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to win two straight and become the first No. 1 national seed in the NCAA tournament to win the title since Miami in 1999.

Tennessee (60-13) held an Aggies offense -- averaging 8.5 runs per game for the season -- to six runs over the last 20 innings of the finals, with Zander Sechrist and Nate Snead doing the heavy lifting Monday before the Aggies came back to score four runs and get the tying run at the plate in the ninth.

Aaron Combs struck out Hayden Schott and Ted Burton to end the game and set off a Tennessee celebration behind the pitcher's mound.

The Vols are the eighth Southeastern Conference school to win a national title in baseball. Those eight have combined for 16 titles. The SEC has won five championships in a row, all by different schools, and 10 of the past 15.