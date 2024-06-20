Texas A&M In First MCWS Finals, Gets No. 1 Tennessee

OMAHA, Neb. -- Texas A&M is going to play for a national championship in baseball for the first time in its program's 130-year history.

Jim Schlossnagle had a breakthrough, too. The 53-year-old coach has brought seven teams to the Men's College World Series since 2010 -- five when he was at TCU and two in his first three seasons at Texas A&M -- and never made it to the finals until now.

"I'm tired of leaving before the championship, so personally it's awesome. It's fun to get to be a part of," he said after his Aggies knocked Florida out with a 6-0 bracket-clinching win Wednesday night. "Excited to play an awesome Tennessee team, one of the best college teams that I've -- I mean, they really have a great team."

The Aggies (52-13) will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee (58-12) in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. It will be an all-SEC final for the second straight year and third time in four.

Justin Lamkin gave Texas A&M a second straight sensational start against the Gators and Caden Sorrell homered to break open the game.

Hours after Florida banged out 14 hits and scored its third-most runs this season in a 15-4 win over Kentucky, the Gators (36-30) managed just four hits and were shut out for the first time in 145 games.

Get our free mobile app

Schlossnagle, who lost starter Shane Sdao to an arm injury in the super regionals, turned to Lamkin for a second matchup with the Gators in Omaha. Lamkin held the Gators scoreless through five innings and striking out nine.