Tennessee Beats FSU, Makes First MCWS Finals In Modern Era

OMAHA, Neb. -- Tennessee fell flat in its two previous College World Series appearances and in between there was the crushing loss in an NCAA super regional as the No. 1 national seed.

All that has led to this year's Volunteers putting themselves in position to play for the program's first national title beginning Saturday. Tennessee is heading to the CWS finals for the first time in the modern era after it knocked out Florida State with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday to win its bracket.

Zander Sechrist held the Seminoles (49-17) scoreless for six innings and the Volunteers struck for four early runs to become the first No. 1 national seed since 2009 to advance to the best-of-three finals.

Tennessee's win assured an all-SEC finals for the second straight year and third time in four. The Volunteers (58-12) will play Texas A&M (52-13).