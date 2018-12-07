Tennessee Runs Over Jacksonville, Derrick Henry Sets Record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry exploded for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. The previous record in Titans/Oilers history was set by Chris Johnson, who gained 228 yards on November 1, 2009, against the Jaguars

Henry's 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter tied Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett for the longest run in NFL history. Dorsett had 16 rushes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the game in which he scored a 99-yard TD. The Cowboys lost that game 31-27, however.

Henry kept the game ball after the long run. That's something else that worked out better than it did for Dorsett.

Before Thursday Henry's longest run this season was only 16 yards. He had three touchdown runs of at least 16 yards Thursday.

