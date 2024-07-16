Teoscar Hernández 1st Dodger Wins Home Run Derby

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When the final swing of the 2024 Home Run Derby launched a ball into the night at Globe Life Field, Bobby Witt Jr. narrowed his eyes and Teoscar Hernández held his breath. An otherwise unremarkable Derby was suddenly careening toward a dramatic ending -- one that would come down to a matter of feet.

The ball off Witt's bat ultimately caromed off the base of the center-field fence, prompting a sigh of disappointment from him and a triumphant thrust of Hernández's arms into the air. In the Derby finals, Hernández defeated Witt by the narrowest of margins: 14 home runs to 13, just as he'd survived a swing-off to win by one homer in the semifinals.

The 31-year-old Hernández, a widely beloved teammate and consistent power source over the past decade, became the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win the Derby. He took home a $1 million prize, a medallion that said "DERBY CHAMP" and the pride of standing in against perhaps baseball's best young star and more than matching him swing for swing.

In the event's new format, players could see a maximum of 40 pitches over three minutes, then could hit as many home runs as possible before missing three in a bonus round. In the final, the time was reduced to two minutes and the pitches 27.

Participating in his first Derby, Hernández became the seventh player from the Dominican Republic to win the event. He had gotten hot in the middle of his final round and built a strong advantage on Witt, who struggled to start his round. By the end, Witt hit 11 home runs and earned an extra out in bonus time by hitting a ball over 425 feet.

Hernández celebrated with his former teammate and 2023 Derby champion, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was wearing Hernández's jersey from their days with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hernández will start in center field for the National League on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.